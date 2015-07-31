UPDATE 3-Viacom beats estimates but faces distribution, ad headwinds
* Shares fall 3.6 pct in early Nasdaq trading (Adds analyst comment and updates shares)
July 31 SNB spokesman says says central bank will not pay dividend for 2015 if financial results don't improve by year end (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* Shares fall 3.6 pct in early Nasdaq trading (Adds analyst comment and updates shares)
ABUJA, May 4 A recent rise in oil revenues has enabled the central bank to defend the naira, central bank governor Godwin Emefiele said on Thursday.