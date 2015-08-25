UPDATE 2-India moves resolution of $150 bln bad debt problem into cenbank's court
* RBI can direct banks to start insolvency resolution process
Aug 25 (Reuters) -
* Zurich Insurance Group says reserves the right to make an offer for RSA at any time, with a value less than 550 pence per RSA ordinary share (less any dividends declared, made or paid, other than the interim dividend of 3.5 pence per ordinary share in respect of the financial period ended June 30, 2015, to be paid by RSA)
* Zurich Insurance Group says further announcement will be made as appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* RBI can direct banks to start insolvency resolution process
* Drive Shack Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and declares second quarter 2017 preferred stock dividends