Aug 13 (Reuters) -

* Nestle cfo says overall economic situation in china is difficult, process of turnaround on track

* Nestle cfo says costs of noodle recall 66 million sfr in h1

* Nestle cfo says careful about outlook for china given volatile trading environment

* Nestle cfo says doesn't want to comment on whether organic growth will be better in h2 than h1

* Nestle cfo says capital efficiency will be at top of his agenda

* Nestle cfo says intends to complete share buyback if market conditions allow

* Nestle says maggi noodle recall had some impact on other products in region, but limited