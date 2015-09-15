ZURICH, Sept 15 Mondelez International, maker of candy including Cadbury and Matterhorn-shaped Toblerone, is looking to Indonesia and "select countries" in Latin America for future cocoa supply, the head of its European business said on Tuesday.

Hubert Weber said the company and industry know that the Ivory Coast and Ghana, which now supply 85 percent of the world's cocoa, will not be able to keep pace with the world's growing demand.

With clear targets for growth, Weber said, the company is looking beyond these traditional suppliers to ensure it can get enough cocoa for its products that also include Oreo cookies.

"We are looking to Indonesia and select countries in Latin America," Weber said at an event in Zurich. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes-Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)