BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Trust prices public offering of convertible senior notes
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
Oct 21 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* Credit Suisse CEO says bank still interested in u.s. Market despite selling U.S. Private bank Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)
* Blackstone mortgage trust announces pricing of public offering of convertible senior notes
* Impact of softer S$ interest rates offset by higher loan volumes