BRIEF-Poxel cash position at March 31 at EUR 38.8 mln
* As of March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents were EUR 38.8 million ($42.6 million)
Dec 11 Roche Holding Ag
* Roche says the combination of atezolizumab plus nab-paclitaxel showed that approximately two thirds of people responded to treatment regardless of their PD-L1 (programmed death-ligand 1) status
* Data showed atezolizumab can be combined with nab-paclitaxel to enhance the immune system to recognise and destroy cancer cells
* "We are encouraged that a high proportion of people responded to combined treatment with atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy, regardless of their PD-L1 expression," said Sandra Horning, MD, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.
* Roche says this result indicates that combinations may provide a way to increase the benefits of atezolizumab in a wide range of people with triple-negative breast cancer. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
* Q1 revenue EUR 117.5 million ($128.9 million) versus EUR 106.5 million year ago