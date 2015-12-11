Dec 11 Roche Holding Ag

* Roche says the combination of atezolizumab plus nab-paclitaxel showed that approximately two thirds of people responded to treatment regardless of their PD-L1 (programmed death-ligand 1) status

* Data showed atezolizumab can be combined with nab-paclitaxel to enhance the immune system to recognise and destroy cancer cells

* "We are encouraged that a high proportion of people responded to combined treatment with atezolizumab and nab-paclitaxel chemotherapy, regardless of their PD-L1 expression," said Sandra Horning, MD, Roche's Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development.

* Roche says this result indicates that combinations may provide a way to increase the benefits of atezolizumab in a wide range of people with triple-negative breast cancer.