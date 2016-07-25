July 25 (Reuters) -

* Julius Baer CEO tells news conference expects to be number one or number two private bank in Monaco within the next two years

* Julius Baer CEO says must not be in a hurry for M&A but confident there will be more M&A opportunities in private banking

* Julius baer CFO says expects to add around 120 net new client advisors in 2016 compared to roughly 40 in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)