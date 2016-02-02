GENEVA Feb 2 Swiss National Bank Chairman
Thomas Jordan said on Tuesday that the country's currency
remains "significantly overvalued" compared to the euro and that
the central remains ready to intervene, if necessary, to keep it
from strengthening.
The Swiss franc fell to 1.116 francs per euro at 1115 GMT,
hovering near its lowest level since the SNB eliminated a 1.20
cap against the common currency just over a year ago.
Speaking to the Swiss Press Club in Geneva, Jordan said that
a combination of negative interest rates, the SNB's willingness
to intervene and the overvaluation of the Alpine republic's
currency have led to declines in the franc's value in recent
weeks.
He declined to say whether the SNB had recently intervened
in currency markets.
(Writing by John Miller, editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)