Feb 2 (Reuters) -
* UBS CEO says still committed to returning at
least half of profit to shareholders
* ceo says premature to make forecasts for revenues this
year
* ceo says still aiming to deliver on goals, unless total
destruction of macro assumptions can work on it
* cfo says asia clients sold down loans in q4, reinvested in
more liquid assets or took funds externally
* cfo says maintained lending discipline in face of
deleveraging
* cfo says sees increase in total funding costs
* 5 percent growth target for net new money and ability to
deliver on that
* Ubs cfo says could face more loan loss costs from energy
sector but won't say to what extent
* Ubs ceo says special dividend unlikely to be as high as
was in 2015
* Term trend in china remains intact, will continue to
invest there
* Ubs cfo says decline in gross margins at wealth management
driven by transaction margins
