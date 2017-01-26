Jan 26 Actelion

* Ceo says new research company to concentrate on development, focus on research for 1-2 years

* Ceo says new company to have about 600 employees

* Ceo says not sure of success of new company, but "very confident"

* Ceo says new company will start with $1 billion in cash, 14 investigational products

* Ceo says hopes to collaborate with j&j on products from new research and development company that he will head

* Ceo says says will get potential royalties from ms drug, antibiotic from j&j

* Ceo says did not speak with shareholder rudolf maag about transaction, "he has read about the deal this morning. I think he's going to like it."

* Cfo says says source of cash in new company will be j&j equity stake, cash spun off from actelion demerger into new company

* Ceo says nearly no overlap of companies to cause antitrust concerns

* CEO says "With this structure it was not difficult. It's always emotional but it's not difficult. Because frankly it's a good solution for everybody."