Oct 25 Syngenta AG

* Syngenta ceo says expects updated feedback from u.s. FTC on chemchina deal in next few days - conference call

* Syngenta ceo says ready to file for deal approval in u.s. After getting more feedback from ftc

* Syngenta cfo says too soon to discuss 2016 dividend

* Syngenta ceo says seen no problems with Chinese approval of chemchina transaction