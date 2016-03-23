March 23 (Reuters) -

* Asked about profit targets on media call Credit Suisse CEO says nothing has changed

* Credit suisse ceo says layoffs will mostly be in new york and london

* Credit suisse ceo says expects q1 loss after exceptional items

* Credit Suisse ceo says he and others at bank were surprised by extent of illiquid positions, cannot have ceo and cfo surprised by this