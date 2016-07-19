BRIEF-Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments appoints chairman, general manager and CFO
May 15Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co Ltd :
July 19 Novartis CEO says on call with journalists:
* Novartis ceo says expects Alcon to return to growth this year
* Novartis says anticipates more difficult u.s. Pricing environment
* Novartis ceo says planning for u.s. Environment without price increases
* Novartis ceo says expects EMA drugs approval agency to leave london after brexit vote
* Novartis ceo says entresto to be strong in u.s. And europe markets
* Novartis ceo says brexit vote has no impact on our willingness to invest in britain
* Novartis ceo says to spend additional $200 million on entresto push in h2
* Novartis ceo says sees cosentyx peak sales likely over $4 billion
* Novartis ceo says don't see big impact on industry from Brexit
* Novartis says no change on Roche stake, will look to exit if opportunity exists
* Extra Entresto spending could cost 1-2 percent of core operating income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Says it plans to issue convertible bonds of up to 1.25 billion yuan ($181.18 million)