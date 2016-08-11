Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Aug 11 (Reuters) -
* Swiss life says H1 net profit 500 million sfr versus Reuters poll average 483 million
* Swiss Life says premium income was chf 10.1 billion, down 9% in local currency. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Michael Shields)
May 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Says agrees to carry out an issue of contingent preferred securities convertible into newly issued ordinary shares of BBVA, with exclusion of pre-emptive subscription rights for shareholders, for a nominal amount of 500 million euros ($554 million)