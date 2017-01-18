Jan 18 Credit Suisse Group Ag
* Credit Suisse says reaches settlement with U.S. Department
of Justice regarding legacy residential mortgage-backed
securities matter
* Credit Suisse says under the terms of the settlement,
Credit Suisse will pay to the DOJ a civil monetary penalty of
USD 2.48 billion
* Credit Suisse says in addition, Credit Suisse will
provide consumer relief totaling USD 2.8 billion within five
years post settlement
* Credit Suisse says will take a pre-tax charge of
approximately USD 2 billion in addition to its existing reserves
of USD 550 million against this matter, this charge will be
taken in its 4Q 2016 financial results
Source text for Eikon: [here
]
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Zurich newsroom)