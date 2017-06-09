ZURICH, June 9 Johnson & Johnson said
Friday's approval of its proposed acquisition of Swiss biotech
company Actelion by the European Commission meant all
regulatory approvals required to complete the $30 billion deal
have been received.
The U.S. company said it expects settlement of the all-cash
public tender offer by its Swiss subsidiary, Janssen Holding, on
June 16.
EU antitrust regulators approved on Friday Johnson &
Johnson's planned purchase of Actelion subject to conditions
intended to ensure clinical development of insomnia drugs were
unaffected.
(Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)