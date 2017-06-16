ZURICH, June 16 It is too early to say the
financial system has stabilised following the financial crisis,
so reform efforts should continue, Swiss National Bank board
member Fritz Zurbruegg said on Friday.
"Following the Brunetti report last year, the Federal
Council established that regulatory requirements must again be
heightened to ensure public funds are not implemented in the
case of a future crisis at a systemically relevant bank,"
Zurbruegg said at an event celebrating Swiss economist Ernst
Baltensperger.
"We must continue pursuing this goal."
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, writing by Brenna Hughes
Neghaiwi)