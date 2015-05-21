BRIEF-India's UCO Bank says RBI begins "corrective action" for bank over high bad loans
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
May 21 U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after weekly U.S. jobless claims rose more than expected, and a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting bolstered the view that rates would stay near zero until later this year.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 12.14 points, or 0.07 percent, to 18,273.26, the S&P 500 lost 0.9 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,124.95 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.27 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,066.48.
(Reporting By Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.03 pct (Updates to open)