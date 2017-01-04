(Repeats to attach to alert)
FRANKFURT, Jan 4 FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) -
The European Central Bank announced the
following results for its latest liquidity providing operation:
Tender Operation-Allotment Intended Volume:
Reference Number: 20170002 USD Min Allotment:
Transaction Type: Reverse Transactions Fixed Rate: 1.16 %
Operation Type: USD Liquidity Providing Max Bid Limit:
Procedure: Quick Tender Max Bids per Cpty:
1
Tender Date: 04/01/2017 10:50 Marg. Rate:
Start Date: 05/01/2017 % of All. at Fixed
Rate: 100
Maturity Date: 12/01/2017 Tot Amount
Allotted: 2135 mn
Duration (days): 7 Weight. Avg. Allot.
Rate:
Tot Bid Amount:
2135 mn
Auction Type: Fixed Rate Tender Tot Number of
Bidders: 8
Allotment Method: Min Rate (bids):
Spot rate: 1.0417 Max Rate (bids):
Spot Rate With Margin: