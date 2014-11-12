Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
ATHENS Nov 12 Greece sold 1.138 billion euros of three-month treasury bills on Wednesday to roll over a maturing issue, the country's debt agency PDMA said.
The T-bills were priced to yield 1.70 percent, unchanged from a previous sale in October - the lowest funding cost since January 2010, when the debt agency sold three-month treasury paper at 1.67 percent.
The sale's bid-cover ratio was 2.41, down from 2.48 in the previous sale.
The amount raised included 262.5 million euros in non-competitive bids. The settlement date for Wednesday's auction will be November 14. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.