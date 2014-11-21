FRANKFURT Nov 21 Banks will return 8.5 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in crisis loans to the European Central Bank next week after it started offering them new four-year loans at cheap rates.

The Nov. 26 repayment is more than the almost 2 billion euros banks repaid this week and more than the 3.5 billion euros money market traders polled by Reuters had expected.

Banks are returning funds they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out funding strains at the height of the debt crisis. The ECB started offering them new long-term loans in September and will hand out another tranche on Dec. 11.

Banks still hold just under 300 billion euros of the old crisis loans, and lenders are expected to move them into the new ECB loan facility before they mature in January and February.

For now though, it is still cheaper for banks to rely on the ECB's regular refinancing operations, where they can fund themselves at record low rates of 0.05 percent. They have to pay an additional 10 basis points for the new four-year loans.

As a result, the ECB's first offer of the new loans, known as TLTROs, fell flat, with banks taking just 82.6 billion euros, less than expected.

They can potentially borrow up to 400 billion euros in the September and December offers combined.

On Friday, the ECB said six banks would repay 903 million euros from the first LTRO on Nov. 26 and a further 12 banks would pay back a total 7.639 billion euros from the second LTRO.

Announcements on details of LTRO early repayments (bln euro)

First LTRO (December 2011) Second LTRO (February 2012)

Jan. 25, 2013 137.1591

Feb. 1, 2013 3.4840

Feb. 8, 2013 4.9925

Feb. 15, 2013 3.7900

Feb. 22, 2013 1.7440 61.092

March 1, 2013 4.1760 8.319

March 8, 2013 1.3360 2.894

March 15, 2013 0.385 6.432

March 22, 2013 1.565 0.371

March 28, 2013 3.845 3.160

April 5, 2013 4.092 3.972

April 12, 2013 6.555 4.238

April 19, 2013 8.874 2.068

April 26, 2013 1.661 0.615

May 3, 2013 0.008 0.608

May 10, 2013 1.205 5.152

May 17, 2013 1.020 0.104

May 24, 2013 6.208 1.915

May 31, 2013 2.810 0.271

June 7, 2013 2.800 0.130

June 14, 2013 3.008 0.180

June 21, 2013 5.030 0.208

June 28, 2013 2.025 0.035

July 5, 2013 0 2.095

July 12, 2013 0.513 0.702

July 19, 2013 2.182 0.200

July 26, 2013 1.064 0.451

Aug. 2, 2013 1.800 0.333

Aug. 9, 2013 0.516 0.200

Aug. 16, 2013 0.204 0.450

Aug. 23, 2013 0.100 0.205

Aug. 30, 2013 0.100 4.545

Sept. 6, 2013 3.705 2.200

Sept. 13, 2013 0.741 2.375

Sept. 20, 2013 2.650 5.260

Sept. 27, 2013 1.535 1.622

Oct. 4, 2013 4.610 3.065

Oct. 11, 2013 0.597 0.250

Oct. 18, 2013 0.105 5.094

Oct. 25, 2013 1.445 0.311

Nov. 1, 2013 5.288 5.363

Nov. 8, 2013 2.910 2.857

Nov. 15, 2013 3.155 0.431

Nov. 22, 2013 2.841 5.0815

Nov. 29, 2013 5.105 2.130

Dec. 6, 2013 3.138 3.932

Dec. 13, 2013 3.320 19.330

Dec. 20, 2013 4.050 16.675

Jan. 10, 2014 0.980 1.586

Jan. 17, 2014 0.632 0.359

Jan. 24, 2014 3.4969 0.202

Jan. 31, 2014 0.250 0.218

Feb. 7, 2014 0.525 1.250

Feb. 14, 2014 0.790 0.230

Feb. 21, 2014 2.500 0.345

Feb. 28, 2014 0.510 2.502

March 7, 2014 3.133 8.268

March 14, 2014 4.995 5.080

March 21, 2014 6.411 12.498

March 28, 2014 0.175 1.383

April 4, 2014 2.527 2.352

April 11, 2014 3.385 4.880

April 17, 2014 5.782 1.754

April 25, 2014 9.400 0.179

May 2, 2014 1.300 0.450

May 9, 2014 2.609 0.756

May 16, 2014 5.005 1.150

May 23, 2014 6.123 0.854

May 30, 2014 1.550 0.240

June 6, 2014 9.664 0.924

June 13, 2014 1.692 2.020

June 20, 2014 10.300 2.318

June 27, 2014 0.030 4.450

July 4, 2014 0.645 3.370

July 11, 2014 1.517 2.220

July 18, 2014 3.233 18.274

July 25, 2014 0.710 2.268

Aug. 1, 2014 0.200 3.010

Aug. 8, 2014 2.320 1.830

Aug. 15, 2014 0.300 2.561

Aug. 22, 2014 0.374 0.985

Aug. 29, 2014 1.838 1.671

Sept. 5, 2014 0.203 8.908

Sept. 12, 2014 2.600 3.375

Sept. 19, 2014 7.230 12.668

Sept. 26, 2014 2.172 2.697

Oct. 3, 2014 1.030 1.258

Oct. 10, 2014 1.715 4.140

Oct. 17, 2014 3.318 2.504

Oct. 24, 2014 0.300 5.361

Oct. 31, 2014 0.217 3.633

Nov. 7, 2014 3.901 2.531

Nov. 14, 2014 1.166 0.783

Nov. 21, 2014 0.903 7.639

===============================================

Amount outstanding as of Nov. 13

89.132 196.131

(1 US dollar = 0.8044 euro) (Reporting By John O'Donnell; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)