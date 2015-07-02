** China stocks rise after regulators move to ease trading restrictions

** The CSI300 Index rises 0.8 percent to 4,287.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index gains 0.1 percent to 4,058.62

** China CSI300 stock index futures for July rise 0.3 percent, to 4,228.2, -59.53 points below the current value of the underlying index.

** The Hang Seng index adds 0.8 percent to 26,459.43

** The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lose 0.4 percent, to 12,934.78 (+86 158 0188 9934)