China stocks fall as regulatory fears deepen; Hong Kong up
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
** China stocks rise after regulators move to ease trading restrictions
** The CSI300 Index rises 0.8 percent to 4,287.73, while the Shanghai Composite Index gains 0.1 percent to 4,058.62
** China CSI300 stock index futures for July rise 0.3 percent, to 4,228.2, -59.53 points below the current value of the underlying index.
** The Hang Seng index adds 0.8 percent to 26,459.43
** The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lose 0.4 percent, to 12,934.78 (+86 158 0188 9934)
* China trade data shows solid growth, but debt worries linger
SHANGHAI, May 5 Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest daily percentage decline in two weeks on Friday as resources shares tumbled on sharply weaker oil and commodity prices.