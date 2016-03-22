March 22Eckert & Ziegler :

* Said on Monday FY net profit for the year was 10.7 million euros ($12.04 million), or 2.03 euros per share

* FY sales exceeded 140 million euros

* Will propose a dividend of 0.60 euros per share entitled to a dividend (prior year: 0.60 euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8890 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)