TOKYO, Sept 16 An earthquake with preliminary
magnitude of 5.6 shook buildings in eastern Japan, including the
capital Tokyo, on Tuesday but there were no immediate reports of
damage.
Tokyo Electric Power Co, the operator of the
destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plant, said it was still
checking conditions at the facility.
The earthquake was centered in Ibaraki Prefecture, just
northeast of Tokyo, Japan's Meteorological Agency said. The
depth of the earthquake was 50 kilometers and there was no risk
of a tsunami, it added.
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Miral Fahmy)