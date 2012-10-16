(Refiles to remove hold tag in headline)

* VEB considers debut 500-750 mln euro Eurobond issue

* Euro Eurobond would come atop 200-300 mln Swiss franc Eurobond

* VEB to seek $3-$4 bln on capital markets in 2013

MOSCOW, Oct 16 Russia's state development bank Vnesheconombank, or VEB, may issue its debut euro-denominated Eurobond worth 500 million - 750 million euros by the end of the year, Alexander Ivanov, deputy chairman of the bank, said on Tuesday.

This would come on top of a Eurobond in Swiss francs the bank had announced earlier and which could raise between 200 million - 300 million francs.

"Francs - this is the number one issue for us in terms of probability, and then would come the euro (issue)," Ivanov told Reuters in an interview.

He also said that the bank may issue a rouble-denominated Eurobond in the first half of next year, suggesting a shift from earlier statements that the deal could take place this year.

VEB's total borrowing plans for next year should remain at this year's level of between $7 billion and $8 billion and include between $3 billion to $4 billion to be raised on domestic and foreign capital markets.

"(It's going to be) about 50-50 on the domestic and foreign market," he said. "The volume will correspond to the dynamics of loan portfolio growth - we estimate a 10 percent increase."

The bank plans to get the remaining $4 billion or so through a bilateral borrowing or a syndicated loan.

The bank, whose ratings are driven by a high probability of support from the government and a status as a national development bank, successfully raised $1 billion via a 10-year Eurobond issue. [ID:nL6E8HR1U4]

The recent months have been also favourable for Russian issuers, who have raised more than $38 billion via Eurobond deals so far this year, including the sovereign.

It is more than in the whole of last year, with new deals boosted by positive current risk sentiment.

