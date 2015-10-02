Oct 2 Emlak Konut Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS

* Within the scope of the share buyback article covering 3-year period that was approved in the General Assembly decides, if needed, to launch buyback program up to 259.9 million lira nominal shares and up to 4 lira per share between October 7 and December 31

* Authorizes chairman and general manager for share buyback

