BRIEF-Karnataka Bank appoints Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD, CEO
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank Source text: http://bit.ly/2oWQouX Further company coverage:
* Says appointed P. Jayarama Bhat as part time (non executive) chairman and Mahabaleshwara M.S. as MD and CEO of bank Source text: http://bit.ly/2oWQouX Further company coverage:
BANGALORE (Reuters) Apr 12 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.