By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho Dec 1 Planned Parenthood on
Tuesday sued Idaho in federal court alleging two new laws
unconstitutionally restrict access to abortions in the state by
women seeking prescriptions via medical teleconference
appointments for pills to end their pregnancies.
The measures were approved earlier this year by Idaho's
Republican-led legislature and signed into law by Governor C.L.
"Butch" Otter, also a Republican. The laws, bar physicians from
using telemedicine to prescribe drugs for a medication abortion
and require doctors to examine in person women seeking pills
that terminate pregnancies. Physicians who violate the statutes
could be charged with crimes or lose their medical licenses.
A regimen consisting of the medications mifepristone or
misoprostol are used during the first 49 days of pregnancy to
induce abortion. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says on
its web page that it has received reports of serious adverse
events, including several deaths, following medical abortion
with the pills. Surgical abortions also carry risks.
Republican lawmakers said during debate over the two bills
that the measures were needed to protect women's health.
In the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Boise,
Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and Hawaiian Islands
argued the restrictions violate constitutional guarantees of
equal protection under the law by forcing women in remote or
rural areas to seek abortions later in pregnancy and travel
farther and at greater risk to gain access to procedures or
pharmaceuticals.
Banning use of telemedicine to prescribe abortion pills
"will deny some women the method of abortion of their choice -
or force them to forego an abortion entirely," Planned
Parenthood said in legal documents.
The group is asking a federal judge to find the laws
unconstitutional and to permanently bar the state from enforcing
them.
The lawsuit names as defendants Idaho Attorney General
Lawrence Wasden, prosecutors in the Idaho counties where Planned
Parenthood operates three centers and the state Board of
Medicine.
Wasden's spokesman said it was the state's policy not to
comment on pending litigation.
