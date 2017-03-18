By Laura Zuckerman
SALMON, Idaho, March 17 A "cyanide bomb" planted
by U.S. predator-control agents targeting coyotes near homes and
hiking trails in Idaho exploded when a boy handled the device,
injuring him and killing his dog, authorities and relatives said
on Friday.
Canyon Mansfield, 14, was playing with his yellow Labrador
retriever, Casey, on Thursday afternoon near his home east of
Pocatello when he saw what he thought was a sprinkler head on
the ground and touched the device, causing it to detonate.
The explosion sprayed the boy and his 3-year-old, 90-pound
(40 kg) pet with toxic cyanide gas, according to the boy's
mother, Theresa Mansfield.
“Canyon said there was a bang like a bomb, then an explosion
of an orange substance that covered him and Casey, who was
writhing in pain on the ground before he died right in front of
Canyon,” she said.
Her husband, Pocatello physician Mark Mansfield, rushed to
the scene and pounded on the dog’s chest in a futile effort to
revive the animal.
The family and first-responders underwent decontamination
procedures and the boy, who was sprayed in the face, was tested
for cyanide poisoning at a hospital for the second time Friday,
officials and family members said.
The device, called an M-44, was among several placed in the
area by Wildlife Services, an arm of the U.S. Department of
Agriculture that targets coyotes, wolves, cougars, foxes and
other animals considered nuisances to farms and ranches.
The agency has been sued by conservation groups claiming
that its programs to poison, trap and shoot various predator
species violate federal environmental and wildlife protection
laws.
Thursday's incident marked the first "unintentional lethal
take of a dog" by an M-44 in Idaho since 2014, and Wildlife
Services seeks to minimize hazards to pets and humans by posting
warnings, spokesman Andre Bell said.
"These devices are only set at the request of and with
permission from property owners or managers," the agency said.
They are "spring-activated" and "not explosive devices," it
said.
Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen, who described the
devices as "cyanide bombs," said no notice was given to
authorities about their placement.
“I’ve been a sheriff here for 20 years and worked for the
office for 39 years, and I’ve never heard of leaving around a
device that emits poisonous gas,” he said.
Nielsen said he intended to meet federal officials next week
to “get to the bottom of this.”
Theresa Mansfield said Wildlife Services had not sought to
contact the family to apologize for the incident.
