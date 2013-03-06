JERUSALEM, March 6 Israel's IDB Development Corp
sold its remaining 10.64 percent stake in Clal Industries and
Investments (CII) to an unnamed institution for 223
million shekels ($60 million).
IDB said in a statement on Wednesday it sold the stake in an
off-market transaction at a price of 13.3 shekels per share,
below its closing price of 15 shekels on Tuesday in Tel Aviv.
Clal's shares were down 4.5 percent at 14.32 shekels in late
morning trade.
IDB Development will post a gain of 22 million shekels from
the sale.
The deal follows IDB's sale of 49.9 percent of CII to
U.S.-based Access Industries for 1.27 billion shekels last July.
CII, with a market value of 2.4 billion shekels, is one of
Israel's leading investment companies with holdings ranging from
manufacturing-oriented activities to technology companies. It
also operates units to manage its investments in biotechnology
and other venture capital investments.
IDB Development is a holding company and subsidiary of IDB
Holding, which has said it would take steps to
increase its liquidity significantly to pay off a high debt
load.
($1 = 3.72 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)