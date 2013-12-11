By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Dec 11 An Israeli court has ordered
entrepreneur Motti Ben-Moshe to explain how he intends to
finance a rescue plan for debt-ridden IDB Holding Corp
.
Ben-Moshe is slated to appear before the court on Sunday,
when a judge is expected to make a final decision on the
ownership of IDB, which controls Cellcom, Israel's
biggest mobile phone operator, and leading supermarket chain
Super-Sol.
"I have studied the responses to the company's (IDB) request
regarding the lack of substantial information about Ben-Moshe,"
wrote judge Eitan Orenstein, who added he had not yet received
an adequate response from Ben-Moshe.
Creditors in IDB earlier this week approved a rescue plan
submitted by Ben-Moshe and Argentinian businessman Eduardo
Elsztain, while rejecting a rival proposal from IDB's
controlling shareholder Nochi Dankner.
Elsztain and Ben-Moshe received more than 75 percent of the
votes from bondholders and bank creditors, the minimum needed
for their approach to be approved. As a result, Dankner would
lose control of IDB, which he bought a decade ago.
But in documents submitted on Wednesday, Dankner asked the
court to reject the creditors' vote on grounds it was flawed and
that his proposal was still better for the company.
Investigative accountant Yehuda Bar-Lev, working on behalf
of IDB, filed a document that questioned Ben-Moshe's financial
resources and said Ben-Moshe has avoided answering questions on
the matter.
Ben-Moshe, owner of Xtra Group, said through his spokesman
he would provide all the details the court wanted. The funds, he
said, would come from units of Xtra - mainly its energy and
telecoms companies.
"On Sunday, we will have the opportunity to give all answers
to the judge," he said.
Many of the companies IDB owns have been hit by slowing
economic growth and increased competition. IDB Holding owes
bondholders 2 billion shekels ($573 million) and its subsidiary
IDB Development owes a further 5.8 billion.
($1 = 3.4921 Israeli shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)