By Steven Scheer
| JERUSALEM
JERUSALEM Aug 14 Thailand's CP Group has quit a
consortium of investors that sought to buy a stake in the
insurance unit of debt-ridden IDB Holding, a move that
could hurt IDB chairman Nochi Dankner's chances of keeping
control of the conglomerate.
CP, owned by Thailand's richest man, Dhanin Chearavanont,
had been in talks with to buy a 30 percent stake in Israel's
Clal Insurance for around 1.4 billion shekels ($394
million). That would value Clal Insurance at more than 4.6
billion shekels - well above a current market value of 3.6
billion at Tuesday's close.
Along with CP - or Charoen Pokphand - were other potential
investors, including Hong Kong's Li Haifeng.
The group also would have had an option to buy the other 25
percent of Clal Insurance, which is 55 percent owned by IDB
Development, a unit of IDB Holding.
"The Thai investor will not participate in the deal and the
Hong Kong investor is continuing to examine ways to make the
deal together with other investors and according to the current
timetable," IDB Development said in a statement to the Tel Aviv
Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
A Tel Aviv court has set an August 22 deadline for IDB to
sell at least half if its stake in Clal Insurance.
IDB did not elaborate on why CP pulled out, but the Haaretz
newspaper cited concern that it would have difficulty in
obtaining approval from Israel's capital markets regulator.
Many of the companies IDB owns have been hit by slowing
economic growth and increased competition. IDB Holding owes
bondholders 2 billion shekels and IDB Development owes a further
5.8 billion shekels.
Bondholders - mainly institutional investors led by U.S.
hedge fund York Capital - of both companies have proposed a debt
restructuring that would oust Dankner and give them full control
of a combined company.
Dankner, though, is fighting to keep control of IDB, one of
Israel's largest conglomerates. He has tried to sell off assets
to pay off the debt, with Clal Insurance a major piece in the
plan. So far, bondholders have rejected IDB's offers.
At the same time, Dankner is negotiating with a number of
investors - including Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain -
to inject capital into IDB.
Shares of IDB Holding were down 2.6 percent in afternoon
trading in Tel Aviv, while bond prices in the IDB Group were
down as much as 6 percent. Clal Insurance shares slid 4.1
percent. ($1 = 3.55 shekels)
