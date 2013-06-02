JERUSALEM, June 2 Nochi Dankner, the chairman of debt-laden Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding, has made a new debt restructuring offer, IDB said on Sunday, in an attempt to appease bondholders seeking to oust him.

The IDB group, which has assets of $30 billion, controls Cellcom, Israel's leading mobile phone operator, supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal Insurance and its subsidiary Koor Industries owns a 2.4 percent stake in Credit Suisse.

Many of the companies IDB owns have been hard hit by a combination of slowing economic growth and increased competition.

IDB said under the latest debt restructuring proposal Dankner and Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain and other controlling shareholders will inject 375 million shekels into the company immediately, which will go towards paying bondholders, and the company will pay bondholders another 165 million shekels from cash on hand plus another 100 million in the next four years.

In addition IDB said if a deal is reached with bondholders Elsztain will invest another $75 million, or 280 million shekels, in IDB Holding.

Under the plan bondholders would still take a reduction in debt but receive 10 percent stakes in IDB Holding and its IDB Development unit and they would be issued a new bond series of 700 million shekels.

"This is the best arrangement for all sides and it should be responsible," IDB said on Sunday.

"This is an important subject that has no room for speculation, manipulation, arm-twisting and ultimatums."

Representatives for bondholders were not immediately available for comment.

IDB Holding owes 2 billion shekels while IDB Development owes 5.8 billion shekels ($1.6 billion) and its bondholders are seeking to have the company declared insolvent. The company did not comment on Sunday on the position with IDB Development bondholders.

Bondholders of IDB Holding and IDB Development, whose first-quarter results were issued over the weekend with a going-concern warning, last week forged a deal to give them full control of a combined company, contingent on court approval.

IDB Holding's bond prices were up 8-12 percent on Sunday afternoon.

Dankner had previously proposed a debt restructuring but bondholders have rejected any attempt by Dankner to reduce the amount of debt he owes.

Bondholders argue that IDB can only be successful if it reduces its number of ownership layers since the company can no longer support its debt load.

Conglomerates such as IDB make use of a "pyramid" corporate structure, using tiers of holding companies to allow a powerful shareholder to hold sway over a business empire while actually owning only a fraction of equity in the companies it controls.

Danker directly owns 6.7 percent of IDB Holding while Ganden Investments, a private company which Danker controls IDB, holds another 47.2 percent. ($1=3.68 shekels) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)