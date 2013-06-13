BRIEF-The Western Investment Company of Canada posts Q1 loss per share c$0.00
* The Western Investment Company of Canada announces filing of Q1 2017 financial statements and provides update to shareholders
TEL AVIV, June 13 Israeli real estate developer Property & Building, a subsidiary of debt-ridden conglomerate IDB Holding, has agreed to sell the Barneys building in Chicago for $154 million.
The 9,000-square-metre building was purchased in 2011 for $122 million and together with rental income received over the past two years Property & Building had a pretax gain of $38 million, the company said on Thursday.
The buyer, who was not identified, is an American corporation specialising in shopping centres, Property & Building said.
The two main tenants of the building are Barneys New York and Citibank.
* Scotiabank ceo says strong balance sheet gives bank flexibility to make acquisitions