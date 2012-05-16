SARAJEVO May 16 Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) plans to issue $500 million to $1 billion worth of Islamic bonds or sukuk in June, the bank's chairman Ahmad Mohamed Ali said late on Tuesday.

"IDB practice is usually a five-year issue in the amount range between $500 million and $1 billion, so in June it will be in this range, as usual," Ali told Reuters in an interview.

He said the Jeddah-based operation was currently in talks with the banks that will arrange the deal that would be global, indicating the sukuk would be 144a-compliant and, therefore, open to investors from the United States. (Reporting By Maja Zuvela; Editing by Toby Chopra)