BRIEF-Lippo China Resources says offeror and subscriber entered into an agreement
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
DUBAI Feb 25 Islamic Development Bank is aiming to price a benchmark-sized Islamic bond issue on Thursday after releasing initial price guidance for a five-year deal, a document from lead managers showed.
The supranational lender set initial guidance at mid-to-high 20s over midswaps, the document said on Tuesday.
While no definitive size has been set for the issue, the first from the AAA-rated bank since May, the document said that it was expected to be benchmark-sized - which is traditionally understood to mean in excess of $500 million.
The banks arranging the transaction are CIMB, Commerzbank, First Gulf Bank, HSBC, Natixis, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)
* Subscriber agreed to sell and offeror agreed to purchase s$15 million in principal amount of T2 CN B
SINGAPORE, April 21 Top shareholders in Singapore telecoms company M1 Ltd have approached potential buyers China Mobile and global private equity firms, among others, to sell their combined majority stake in the firm, sources familiar with the matter said.