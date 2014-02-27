BRIEF-Liberbank to issue 19.1 mln shares for bond conversion
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
DUBAI Feb 27 The Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank has launched a $1.5 billion, five-year sukuk issue which will price shortly, a document from lead managers said on Thursday.
The transaction, the AAA-rated lender's first in 2014, will price at a spread of 23 basis points over midswaps, the document said.
Pricing is inside the guidance given by lead managers on Tuesday, which indicated that a benchmark-sized sukuk would price in the mid-to-high 20s over the same benchmark.
Benchmark-sized is traditionally understood to mean in excess of $500 million.
The banks arranging the transaction are CIMB, Commerzbank, First Gulf Bank, HSBC, Natixis, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna