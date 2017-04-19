BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, April 19 The Saudi-based Islamic Development Bank (IDB) is in talks with Turkey's Istanbul Bourse to buy a stake, the bourse chairman said on Wednesday, adding that they wanted to complete the negotiations by year-end.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of a news conference, Himmet Karadag also said that once the talks with IDB are completed the Istanbul Bourse aimed to look into the possibility of an IPO. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.