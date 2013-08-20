TEL AVIV Aug 20 Argentine businessman Eduardo
Elsztain is in talks with bondholders of IDB Holding
to invest 770 million shekels ($216 million) in the
debt-strapped conglomerate's subsidiary IDB Development in
exchange for a 50.5 percent stake.
The rest of Israel's IDB Development would be
distributed to IDB Holding's bondholders, according to the
Globes financial newspaper.
Last month Elsztain backed out of a planned investment of
$75 million in IDB Holding that had been negotiated with IDB
Holding Chairman Nochi Dankner, who is struggling to retain
control of the conglomerate.
Elsztain's current offer, made without Dankner, includes a
$75 million immediate payment and a $25 million payment within
14 days of court approval of the offer, according to a statement
issued on Tuesday.
Once the deal is closed, Elsztain would become chairman of
IDB Development (IDBD).
"The investor (Elsztain) acknowledges that raising capital
in IDBD is of the utmost importance," the statement said. "The
raising of such capital may be by selling all or part of IDBD's
holdings in Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings or by
other means."
The proposed investment by Elsztain is less than what
Dankner last week offered bondholders in an agreement with
mobile technology firm Emblaze that would see an
injection of 826 million shekels in IDB.
Israeli news website Calcalist reported that representatives
of IDB Holding bondholders favour Elsztain's offer.
On August 25, a Tel Aviv court is due to decide on the fate
of the IDB Group.
Many of the assets IDB owns, which include some of Israel's
biggest companies, have been hit by slowing economic growth and
increased competition. IDB Holding owes bondholders 2 billion
shekels and IDBD owes 5.8 billion.
Bondholders of both companies have proposed a debt
restructuring that would oust Dankner and give them full control
of a combined company.