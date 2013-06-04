TEL AVIV, June 4 Argentinian businessman Eduardo
Elsztain said a group of investors led by him is committed to
investing $75 million in debt-ridden Israeli conglomerate IDB
Holding.
"For us, IDB is a very, very strong company. We have studied
the assets, we like the business," Elsztain told a news
conference on Tuesday in his first appearance before Israeli
media. "We want to inject that money immediately. Of course it
does not depend only on us, we need also to have the blessing of
the court."
Earlier this week IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner made a new debt
restructuring offer in an attempt to appease bondholders seeking
to oust him.
IDB controls Cellcom, Israel's leading mobile phone
operator, supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal
Insurance and its subsidiary Koor Industries
owns a 2.4 percent stake in Credit Suisse.
Many of the companies have been hard hit by a combination of
slowing economic growth and increased competition. Dankner has
said he would consider selling off assets to pay IDB's debts but
Elsztain advised against selling assets "in the middle of a
storm."
IDB Holding owes 2 billion shekels while its unit IDB
Development owes 5.8 billion shekels ($1.6 billion)
and its bondholders are seeking to have the company declared
insolvent.
If bondholders accept the latest debt restructuring offer
from Dankner, then Elsztain, who has already invested $25
million, will move forward with an additional $75 million
investment.
A Tel Aviv court is due to decide on Thursday on whether to
approve Dankner's proposal or whether to allow IDB bondholders
to take control of the company.
Elsztain said he believed he and Dankner would receive a
positive response from the court.
"The reason for my trip is only to confirm we are ready to
move forward. I think our proposal is the only proposal that
will bring new money into the company," Elsztain said.
"I think if we work together we will save the company and if
we save the company it will be very good for Israel."
($1 = 3.67 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)