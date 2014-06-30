BRIEF-Man Group funds under management rise to $88.7 bln in Q1
* Funds under management (fum) of $88.7 billion at 31 march 2017 (31 december 2016: $80.9 billion)
TEL AVIV, June 30 Tel Aviv's district attorney has indicted Israeli businessman Nochi Dankner and conglomerate IDB Holding Corp for securities fraud, the Justice Ministry said on Monday.
Dankner and a securities trader are accused by the Israel Securities Authority of trying to artificially inflate IDB's share price to help ensure the success of a sale of shares and warrants in February 2012. Dankner was IDB's controlling shareholder at the time.
The charges against Dankner carry a possible prison sentence. He has denied any wrongdoing.
One of Israel's largest holding companies, IDB and its various units hold stakes in Cellcom, Israel's largest mobile phone operator, Super-Sol, the country's biggest supermarket chain, and real estate developer Property & Building .
Dankner lost control of IDB when Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain and his Israeli partner Moti Ben-Moshe group won support from 75 percent of bondholders and bank creditors for a takeover as part of a debt restructuring.
Israel's securities regulator had already recommended an indictment. ($1 = 3.4363 Israeli Shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
* Funds under management (fum) of $88.7 billion at 31 march 2017 (31 december 2016: $80.9 billion)
* Tender offer to the holders of the capital raising notes and the hybrid raising notes