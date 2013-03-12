TEL AVIV, March 12 IDB Holding Corp, one of Israel's leading conglomerates, has agreed on a settlement in principle with representative of its bondholders.

IDB, which has debt of 2.06 billion shekels ($560 million), said on Tuesday controlling shareholders will inject 500 million shekels into the company, of which 275 million will be paid immediately and the rest in five annual installments of 45 million shekels.

Bondholders will receive a cash payment of 405 million shekels and 15 percent of IDB shares, with a current value of about 80 million shekels. IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner will retain control of the company.

Bondholders will also receive four new bond series, totalling nearly 1.6 billion shekels.

Sources at the bondholders' representative said that bondholders who keep IDB's new bonds until their maturity will not see a nominal haircut, the Globes financial news website reported.

Shares in IDB were up 10.4 percent at midday in Tel Aviv. Its bond prices were up 3.4 to 4.1 percent.

The settlement and the capital injection depend on a deal with Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain, who last month bought a 10 percent stake in Ganden Investments, the parent company of IDB.

In September, Elsztain signed an agreement to invest $25 million in Ganden for 10 percent and received an option to invest another $75 million to raise his holdings to about 31 percent. Ganden is the private company through which Dankner controls IDB.

The IDB group, which has assets of $30 billion, controls Cellcom, Israel's leading mobile phone operator, supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal Insurance . Its subsidiary Koor Industries owns a 2.4 percent stake in Credit Suisse.

Elsztain is chairman and chief executive of IRSA, Argentina's biggest real estate company. He also serves as chairman of Cresud , a major agriculture producer.

($1 = 3.68 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)