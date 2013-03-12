TEL AVIV, March 12 IDB Holding Corp,
one of Israel's leading conglomerates, has agreed on a
settlement in principle with representative of its bondholders.
IDB, which has debt of 2.06 billion shekels ($560 million),
said on Tuesday controlling shareholders will inject 500 million
shekels into the company, of which 275 million will be paid
immediately and the rest in five annual installments of 45
million shekels.
Bondholders will receive a cash payment of 405 million
shekels and 15 percent of IDB shares, with a current value of
about 80 million shekels. IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner will retain
control of the company.
Bondholders will also receive four new bond series,
totalling nearly 1.6 billion shekels.
Sources at the bondholders' representative said that
bondholders who keep IDB's new bonds until their maturity will
not see a nominal haircut, the Globes financial news website
reported.
Shares in IDB were up 10.4 percent at midday in Tel Aviv.
Its bond prices were up
3.4 to 4.1 percent.
The settlement and the capital injection depend on a deal
with Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain, who last month
bought a 10 percent stake in Ganden Investments, the parent
company of IDB.
In September, Elsztain signed an agreement to invest $25
million in Ganden for 10 percent and received an option to
invest another $75 million to raise his holdings to about 31
percent. Ganden is the private company through which Dankner
controls IDB.
The IDB group, which has assets of $30 billion, controls
Cellcom, Israel's leading mobile phone operator,
supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal Insurance
. Its subsidiary Koor Industries owns a 2.4
percent stake in Credit Suisse.
Elsztain is chairman and chief executive of IRSA,
Argentina's biggest real estate company. He also serves as
chairman of Cresud , a major agriculture
producer.
($1 = 3.68 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)