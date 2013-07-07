(Refiles to fix IDB ric)
TEL AVIV, July 7 Indebted Israeli conglomerate
IDB Holding will present a new proposal for a debt
restructuring to a Tel Aviv court on Sunday after it confirmed
that Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain has backed out of
a planned investment of $75 million.
Elsztain's investment had been crucial to a previous debt
restructuring that IDB, which controls some of Israel's leading
companies, had presented to its bondholders.
An industry source had told Reuters on Friday that Elsztain
had decided not to go ahead with the investment.
"The company is holding talks with other investors," IDB
said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Sunday.
The key points in the new debt restructuring proposal have
already been presented to representatives of its bondholders,
IDB said.
IDB Holding owes 2 billion shekels ($549 million) while its
unit IDB Development owes 5.8 billion shekels.
Bondholders have proposed a debt restructuring that would oust
IDB Holding Chairman Nochi Dankner and give them full control of
a combined company.
A Tel Aviv court has set a late August deadline for IDB to
sell its stake in Clal Insurance, one of Israel's
biggest insurers, to enable it to meet payments to its debt
holders.
IDB controls Cellcom, Israel's leading mobile phone
operator, supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal
Insurance and its subsidiary Koor Industries
owns a 2.4 percent stake in Credit Suisse.
Many of the companies have been hard hit by a combination of
slowing economic growth and increased competition.
($1 = 3.64 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)