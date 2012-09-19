* In talks over $25 mln to $100 mln investment
* Could buy up to 30 pct stake in Ganden
* IDB Holding shares up 3.7 pct
TEL AVIV, Sept 19 Argentinian businessman
Eduardo Elsztain has agreed in principle to invest up to $100
million in Ganden Investments, the parent company of
debt-strapped Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding Corp.
Israeli media have been reporting in recent days that
Elsztain was set to buy a stake in Ganden Investments, the
private company through which IDB Chairman Nochi Dankner
controls IDB.
The investment would provide much-needed cash for IDB, which
has been selling off assets in recent months to reduce its hefty
debts. This month it reported a huge second-quarter loss that
raised concerns that it may not be able to pay its debts and
included a "going concern" warning in its quarterly results.
An IDB statement on Wednesday said that there are advanced
talks for an investment to be made by an entity controlled by
Elsztain and that the amount invested would be $25 million to
$100 million, which would buy a 10 percent to 30 percent stake.
Shares in IDB Holding, which had been temporarily halted
pending the company's announcement, were up 3.7 percent in
midday Tel Aviv trade.
Elsztain is chairman and chief executive officer of IRSA
, Argentina's biggest real estate company. He also
serves as chairman of Cresud , a major
agriculture producer with 35 farms and 1 million hectares under
management in Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Bolivia.
The IDB group controls Cellcom, Israel's leading
mobile phone operator, supermarket chain Super-Sol and
Clal Insurance. Its subsidiary Koor Industries
owns a 2.3 percent stake in Credit Suisse.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer and David
Goodman)