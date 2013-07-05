TEL AVIV, July 5 Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain has backed out of a planned investment of $75 million in indebted Israeli conglomerate IDB Holding Corp, an industry source and Israeli media said on Friday.

"It was too much exposure for him. That's not how he does business," said the source, who asked not to be named.

Israeli media cited the prolonged and difficult negotiations with the company's bondholders as the reason for Elsztain's decision.

IDB Holding owes 2 billion shekels ($549 million) while its unit IDB Development owes 5.8 billion shekels. Bondholders have proposed a debt restructuring that would oust IDB Holding Chairman Nochi Dankner and give them full control of a combined company.

A Tel Aviv court has set a late August deadline for IDB to sell its stake in Clal Insurance, one of Israel's biggest insurers, to enable it to meet payments to its debt holders.

Last month Elsztain told a news conference in Tel Aviv that a group of investors led by him was committed to investing the $75 million.

A few days ago Elsztain was named deputy chairman of IDB but he has left the position, the source said.

IDB controls Cellcom, Israel's leading mobile phone operator, supermarket chain Super-Sol and Clal Insurance and its subsidiary Koor Industries owns a 2.4 percent stake in Credit Suisse.

Many of the companies have been hard hit by a combination of slowing economic growth and increased competition.

According to the source and Israeli media, Dankner has lined up other investors for the company.

TheMarker financial newspaper said Dankner would present a new proposal for a debt arrangement in the next few days and that money from the new investors will be deposited in an escrow account early next week.

($1 = 3.64 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen)