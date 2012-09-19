(Fixes spelling of Elsztain)
TEL AVIV, Sept 19 The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange
halted trade in shares of conglomerate IDB Holding Corp
on Wednesday, saying the company plans to issue a
statement regarding media reports.
Israeli media have been reporting in recent days that
Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain is set to buy a stake
in Ganden Investments, the private company through which IDB
Chairman Nochi Dankner controls IDB.
Debt-strapped IDB, which has been selling off its assets in
recent months, earlier this month reported a huge second-quarter
loss that raised concerns it may not be able to pay its debts
and included a "going concern" warning in its quarterly results.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)