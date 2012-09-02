* Posts Q2 loss of 1.27 bln shekels
* Chairman: Company has cash to make debt payments for year
* IDB will act to sell assets, in talks to bring in partner
* Shares down 5.2 pct in Tel Aviv, bond prices slide
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Sept 2 IDB Holding Corp
posted a huge loss in the second quarter, raising concern among
investors that one of Israel's biggest conglomerates will not be
able to pay its debts.
IDB's financial results, posted on Sunday, included a "going
concern" warning from its auditors, indicating they believe the
firm might face bankruptcy.
It reported a net loss of 1.27 billion shekels ($315
million) in the quarter, compared with a loss of 883 million in
the second quarter of last year, and on top of a full-year loss
in 2011 of 2.7 billion shekels.
The IDB group controls Cellcom, Israel's leading
mobile phone operator; Super-Sol, its biggest
supermarket chain; Clal Insurance ; and the Maariv
newspaper. Its subsidiary Koor Industries
owns a 2.3 percent stake in Credit Suisse.
This concentration of power at IDB and other leading
conglomerates has stoked public anger about high living costs,
and prompted the government to suggest breaking up some of these
groups in order to increase competition. The plan received
initial parliamentary approval in July.
Shares in IDB were down 5.2 percent in early trade on
Sunday, while its bond prices were down as much as
7.4 percent, yielding over 230 percent.
The company, which has net debt of 1.8 billion shekels, has
enough cash to make its debt payments for nearly a year, said
Chairman Nochi Dankner in a letter to the company's employees
dated Friday. IDB will have to pay 409 million shekels to bank
lenders and bondholders by June 30, 2013.
"We are going through difficult times, it's not easy for all
of us," Dankner wrote. "But I believe and am certain we will
emerge from this crisis strengthened."
The company needs to increase its liquid reserves
significantly, and is acting to achieve this, Dankner said.
"We are not afraid to take all necessary steps: we will act
to infuse money, sell assets, continue efficiency measures and
cut expenses -- we will do everything needed."
IDB has begun selling assets in recent months. It sold 49.9
percent of Clal Industries and Investments to Access
Industries, and sold the U.S. subsidiary of Clal Insurance to
Berkshire Hathaway unit National Indemnity Co.
China National Chemical Corp last year acquired control of
agrochemicals maker MA Industries, buying 53 percent held by the
public and 7 percent from Koor, which still owns 40 percent.
"We are currently focused on talks to bring in investors to
the IDB group and I believe new, deserving partners will join
soon," Dankner said.
IDB has been hard hit by a drop in profit at Cellcom, which
is facing fierce competition in the mobile phone sector, and at
Super-Sol, which has suffered from slowing economic growth.
Koor posted a loss of 1.0 billion shekels in the second
quarter from the decline in value of Credit Suisse shares.