(Refiles to add byline)

* Demand robust on debut Indian bond offer

* Rising local interest rates send local firms overseas

By Kaustubh Kulkarni and Nethelie Wong

MUMBAI/HONG KONG, Nov 16 India's IDBI Bank became the first lender to raise funds in offshore yuan in Hong Kong, signalling a new set of borrowers to enter the growing bond market.

From its sleepy origins as a tiny market for Chinese and Hong Kong companies in 2009, the so-called "dim sum" market or bonds sold by issuers in Hong Kong is known, has exploded to include multinational firms, large Chinese state-run enterprises and even casino companies.

While the steady increase in rupee interest rates has driven local companies to raise funds overseas, the yuan's attractiveness has received a boost after New Delhi added the Chinese currency as a external financing vehicle to the U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, euro and the pound sterling in September .

India has set a $1 billion limit for borrowing in yuan within the $30 billion overseas borrowing limit for companies.

The bond sold by the mid-sized Indian lender was eventually sold at a lower-than-projected yield of 4.5 percent, indicating demand from investors for yuan-linked assets remained intact despite a September selloff in Asian rates and FX.

The three-year deal was eventually priced at 4.5 percent, below an initial projection of 4.625 percent. The issue size was expanded to 650 million yuan ($101 million) from an expected 500 million yuan.

The orderbook closed at around 900 million yuan with more than 20 accounts involved.

"IDBI Bank decided to access this market as an attractive funding cum diversification play as also to cultivate a new and fast developing investor class," Melwyn Rego, executive director at the bank told a media briefing.

IDBI has a "Baa3" rating from Moody's and "BBB-" from S&P, both with stable outlooks, and similar ratings are expected for the new bonds.

The bank has already lined up assets, which will be funded from the proceeds of the bond said, Rego said.

While the bank did not have any immediate plans to tap the market again, despite the good demand from investors, Rego said the bank has applied to Chinese banking authorities to open a representative office in Shanghai.

Many foreign corporate borrowers, including the World Bank, Volkswagen, McDonald's Corp and Caterpillar , have tapped the CNH market for funds for their Chinese operations, rather than borrowing in the dollar markets and converting into Chinese currency, which can be costlier.

Growth in the offshore renminbi, or yuan, bond market has been driven by a near-consensus market view that the yuan will rise, which has enabled top-rated issuers to pay less than 1 percent interest on their offerings.

This year, dim sum bonds worth 140 billion yuan have been issued, compared with 40 billion yuan worth bonds sold during 2010.

A unit of India's Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services has picked Deutsche Bank, RBS and UBS to raise up to the equivalent of $200 million via dim sum bonds, sources had told Reuters.

"We have immediately swapped the funds into U.S. dollar at a finer rate," Rego said adding the lender would receive the proceeds on Nov. 18.

The bonds sold by IDBI have a change of control clause allowing investors to put the bonds at 100 if the Indian Government reduces its stake in IDBI to below 50 percent and the bank's ratings are downgraded.

The federal government now owns 65.13 percent of the lender.

HSBC was the sole bookrunner to the deal.

For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following:

Indian bond issuances

Asia debt news

India Corporate debt pages on Reuters:

Spreads over Indian federal bonds

Indian secondary corporate bond deals

Secondary market Indian CP Prices

India Certificates of Deposit page (Editing by Subhadip Sircar)