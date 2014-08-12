BRIEF-Omax Autos says railway board increases order quantity for coaches for bio-digester tanks
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
MUMBAI Aug 12 Indian state-run lender IDBI Bank Ltd said on Tuesday it is not being investigated by the country's top crime fighting agency over a loan to the now-grounded carrier Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an initial probe over the loan against both companies, a spokeswoman for the agency said on Saturday.
"The preliminary enquiry initiated by CBI a few months ago is against the borrower...and not against IDBI Bank, as reported in the media," the lender said in a stock exchange filing.
"The Bank has been providing all the information and documents sought by the agency in the matter and will continue to extend full assistance to the agency in the said enquiry," it said. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Says railway board raised order quantity for coaches for fitment of bio-digester tanks
April 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.42 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.45 percent ahead of the cash market open.