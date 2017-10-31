FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IDBI Bank posts fourth straight quarterly loss
October 31, 2017 / 8:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

IDBI Bank posts fourth straight quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - IDBI Bank Ltd (IDBI.NS) reported its fourth straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as the state-run lender continued to struggle with bad loans.

FILE PHOTO - Commuters walk past a bank sign along a road in New Delhi, India, November 25, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

Net loss came in at 1.98 billion rupees ($30.59 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a profit of 555.2 million rupees a year earlier, the Mumbai-based bank said. (bit.ly/2yZ0wYN)

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 24.98 percent at end-September, compared with 24.11 percent a quarter earlier, and 13.05 percent a year earlier.

IDBI shares were trading 4.3 percent lower in the Mumbai market .NSEI that was down 0.29 percent.

($1 = 64.7350 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu


